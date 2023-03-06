Jisp chief customer officer Greg Deacon has joined Snappy Group as VP of groups and business development.

Deacon started the newly created role last month, where he is looking after both the group’s brands – Snappy Shopper and Hungrrr – which provide online ordering platforms for the convenience and hospitality channels respectively.

Reporting to chief growth officer Dan Calvert, Deacon’s role will focus on the expansion of existing retail chain relationships and enhancing the Snappy Shopper marketplace proposition as “the only convenience store-specific q-commerce platform”.

He will be working with key industry stakeholders, including last mile providers and EPoS companies, to support retailers’ integration, while also developing new channels to increase revenue for Snappy Group overall.

With a wealth of industry and business development experience, following a series of roles at Jisp, NFRN and Camelot, Deacon aims to accelerate growth for the group.

“We are thrilled to have Greg join the team as we look to continue our growth trajectory,” said Snappy Group CEO Mike Callachan.

“Greg shares our passion for empowering businesses through data and technology and brings invaluable experience and industry relationships. The grocery q-commerce space in the UK is heating up and this latest addition to our team perfectly positions us for the next chapter.”

Deacon added: “I’m absolutely delighted to join Snappy Group at a truly exciting time for the company, as it grows beyond 2,500 merchants globally.

“I understand the issues caused by inflated retail prices driven by the big three marketplaces, which affect retailers and the wider fmcg industry as well as consumers. Our proposition is unrivalled in supporting and growing partner businesses, offering an alternative model at this challenging time for the sector.”