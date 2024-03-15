John West has announced the appointment of Mark Doherty as its new managing director.

Doherty has been promoted from the position of commercial director at the tinned fish giant. He will now lead all John West entities including the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and export markets.

He has worked with John West for 15 years, including the past six years as commercial director.

Doherty boasts a 25 years-plus career in grocery, with experience manging key retail channels and working across a variety of sectors including chilled, frozen and ambient foods.

Prior to joining Thai Union Group-owned John West, Doherty worked with several companies including Northern Foods, Nestlé and Anheuser-Busch.

“I am delighted with the appointment of Mark as the new managing director for John West,” said Paul Reenan, Thai Union Europe president. “It is a testament to his dedication and commitment to our business over 15 years.”

“John West has a strong identity in healthy nutrition, game-changing innovation, and a very talented team that Mark will lead into the next stage of profitable growth,” Reenan added.

Doherty has taken over from Paul Stephenson, who left the organisation at the end of last month.