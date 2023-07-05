JTI has appointed Tom Osborne as its new UK general manager.

Osborne will head up the UK division of the tobacco company, having been with the business for 20 years in a number of senior positions internationally.

He originally joined JTI in 2003 as a graduate trainee in the UK, eventually working his way up to lead JTI’s marketing department in Malaysia.

Osborne went on to hold various leadership roles in Taiwan, leading the Canary Island market, before being appointed the marketing and sales vice president for the western Europe region in 2015.

Most recently, he worked in JTI’s headquarters in Geneva as strategic projects and initiatives vice president.

The business said Osborne had accumulated vast experience across multiple functions and continents.

“I am delighted to be back in the UK after 14 years working internationally, rejoining our talented team who continue to focus on successfully meeting our consumers’ evolving needs and expectations,” said Osborne.

“JTI is dedicated to creating fulfilling moments for adult consumers. In the UK, we are the number one tobacco business and the first to provide the full range of products in both the traditional tobacco and alternative product categories through Ploom heated tobacco, Nordic Spirit nicotine pouches and Logic vapes, blending tradition and innovation.”