Just Eat has nabbed John Lewis’s customer director to become its new MD for the UK & Ireland.

Claire Pointon has spent just over three years as customer and digital boss at John Lewis, reporting to the CEO.

Pointon has previously held executive and senior positions at Dixons Carphone, where she was responsible for Carphone Warehouse trading, Kerry Foods and Deutsche Telekom.

“Online food delivery is increasingly becoming a part of our daily lives, with more customers than ever looking for convenience and choice online,” Pointon said.

“The passion from the team for leading the industry, our customers and partners is clear to see and I’m looking forward to leading the UK and Ireland’s next phase of the journey.”

Pointon takes over the role from Andrew Kenny, who joined Just Eat Takeaway.com’s management board as chief commercial officer last year.