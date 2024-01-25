Lactalis UK & Ireland has promoted its former head of supply chain services to group supply chain director.

Nicole Kurz’s promotion enhances the company’s female leadership team to four women, holding nine of the board level director positions.

Kurz started her role at the start of January, bringing 23 years of supply chain experience from positions held across the fmcg space, including over 10 years at Lactalis.

“We are delighted to promote Nicole to group supply chain director in recognition of her hard work, drive, and enthusiasm,” said Mike Chatters, group managing director at Lactalis UK & Ireland. “Nicole has been instrumental in developing our supply chain operations and we can’t wait to see what she does next!”

During her career, Kurz has worked for a number of well-known brands including Unilever, Safeway, Nestlé Purina UK and Method Products.

She has a proven track record in delivering complex time-critical projects across multiple locations and countries.

“I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the challenge of this new role, and am proud to work for a company that nurtures its team, supports ongoing development and is committed to diversity and inclusion,” said Kurz.

“This is an exciting, yet challenging time in the industry and I’m looking forward to working with the supply chain team and board to deal with the rapid and ever-changing face of supply chain across Europe, as well as further developing the company’s DE&I strategy.”