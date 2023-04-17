Sustainable farming organisation Linking Environment & Farming (Leaf) has appointed David Webster as its new chief executive, starting in September 2023.

Webster will take over the role from interim CEO and chair of Leaf’s board of directors Philip Wynn, who has been overseeing Leaf following the death of founder Caroline Drummond in May last year.

Webster will join the organisation from the UK grocery division of Associated British Foods, where he is currently director of sustainability and external affairs.

Webster worked at W Jordans (Cereals) before it was acquired by ABF, following which he went on to lead sustainability for the Jordans & Ryvita Company.

“David’s decision to leave the corporate world to help us drive Leaf on the next leg of our journey is exciting for all of us,” said Wynn. “He already knows much about our organisation and is very well connected within the agricultural sector.”

Webster added: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Leaf at a moment in time when there is such a clear and urgent need to accelerate positive environmental change at scale.

“Leaf is at the forefront of the global transition towards more regenerative farming systems, providing assurance to producers and inspiration to people of all ages, particularly younger generations, about the fundamental importance of sustainable agriculture.”

Webster has been described as bringing a “wealth of experience” and has a deep interest in farming and wildlife stemming from his work, in particular the formation of the Jordans Farm Partnerships.

“David tells me that some of the happiest days of his career have been spent on farm, talking to farmers, seeing, and discussing the impact of sustainability protocols on both their businesses and the land,” said Wynn.

“I feel a great sense of humility at being asked to build on the enormous legacy of Caroline Drummond, who I knew well as a tireless campaigner both for the farming community, and for environmental considerations sitting at the very heart of best-practice farm management,” Webster added.