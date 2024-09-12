Nathalie Roos, the boss of PG Tips and Pukka Herbs owner Lipton Teas & Infusions (LT&I), is to step down after two years at the helm of the private-equity backed tea business.

Roos was appointed CEO of LT&I by its owners CVC Capital Partners in July 2022, soon after the business was acquired from Unilever.

Chair of the Board Pierre Laubies has been appointed as executive chairman whilst a replacement for Roos is sought.

Roos’ decision to quit was a personal one, LT&I said.

Paying tribute to its departing CEO, LT&I said Roos had “relaunched many of the company’s key brands with some considerable success”, as well as establishing a new “global responsible sourcing partnership” with tea exporter Brown’s Investments.

That arrangement included the sale of tea plantations in Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania, including the Kericho plantation in Kenya where workers were alleged to have faced abuse and exploitation under Unilever’s stewardship.

“On behalf of the board I should like to thank Nathalie for her achievements as CEO of Lipton Teas & Infusions,” said Laubies. “She has set the business on an exciting journey that we continue to follow and I wish her all the best.”

Roos herself added: “I have found my time at Lipton Teas & Infusions enormously rewarding. I believe we have created a special company with tremendous potential, and I look forward to watching its future success.”