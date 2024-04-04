Children’s ready meal brand Little Dish has appointed Sophie Giddings as marketing director.

Giddings has joined the business, effective immediately, from her previous role as marketing director for Lily’s Kitchen.

Giddings is an fmcg industry veteran with over two decades’ experience. She spent 10 years at Lily’s Kitchen and recently oversaw its rapid international expansion.

Prior to that, she spent 13 years at GlaxoSmithKline, during which she managed the Sainsbury’s and Tesco accounts, was senior brand manager for Lucozade and marketing manager for MaxiNutrition.

Little Dish scooped three titles at The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2023, after swapping the traditional plastic trays used in its ready meals for recyclable wood fibre alternatives.

The brand also teamed up with food redistribution charity The Felix Project in July to launch a ‘buy one, feed one free’ Mac & Cheese meal.

Little Dish CEO Dean Brown said this was “a very exciting time for Little Dish as our business expands due to increased consumer need.”

“Sophie’s strategic thinking and brand-building expertise will help drive further growth,” he added.

Giddings said Little Dish was “a pioneering business and a much-loved brand”.

“I’m very excited by not only the huge potential of the brand but the company’s mission to make a positive difference in children’s health, as well as unique strategic partnerships like The Felix Project,” she added.