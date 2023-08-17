Premium ice cream brand Mackie’s has appointed Jordan Noble as its first people and development manager.

Noble joined the business last month from her previous role as HR manager at food manufacturer Joseph Robertson.

She spent five years at the company, during which she was promoted twice – from HR administrator to advisor, and then to manager – and scooped the HR Rising Star Award at the HR Cherries Awards 2021.

Noble would bring the “many transferable skills and competencies” she had developed working for a fast-paced food manufacturer to the newly created role, said Mackie’s.

“This is a very exciting opportunity which will enable me to make a positive impact on one of the country’s most recognisable brands,” said Noble.

“I want to implement a tailored, dedicated people and development strategy that can take the organisation and its employees forward in a way that our customers, clients and stakeholders will be proud of, whilst considering the wider community and our social and economic impacts on the region.”

Mackie’s MD Stuart Common said: “With family values at the core of this business, we place a great emphasis on our work culture at the farm, and pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking and inclusive workplace.

“Jordan’s appointment marks a first for Mackie’s, and the experience she will bring to this new people and development manager role will be an invaluable asset to us.”