Mars Pet Nutrition has appointed Natalia Ball as global chief growth officer.

Ball will join the business on 1 April, leaving her current role as global VP of pet specialty retailing and chief brand officer for Royal Canin.

Ball has over 20 years’ experience in the fmcg industry and previously spent six years at Mars, culminating in her role as marketing VP for the business’s global petcare and treats portfolio.

She started her career at Procter & Gamble and spent almost 15 years there. She was global senior brand director for the menstrual hygiene brand Naturella and later the multinational’s laundry portfolio.

In her new role, Ball will lead the growth agenda for Mars’ petcare portfolio, which includes the Pedigree, Cesar and Whiskas brands.

“Natalia is a great example of talent moving across Mars,” said Mars Pet Nutrition global president Ikdeep Singh.

“Natalia’s leadership will be critical to growing our beloved brands, accelerating our aim to become a digital-first organisation, and bolstering our obsession with pet parents through leading insights and breakthrough innovation,” Singh added.

Ball said she was “humbled and excited by the opportunity to continue to serve millions of pets and pet parents, fueling growth of brands I love and admire alongside amazing talent.”

It follows the appointment of Najoh Tita-Reid as chief brand and experience officer for Mars Petcare at the end of 2023.