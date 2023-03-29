McCain Foods Limited has appointed Alain Duranleau as regional president for continental Europe, Lutosa and Van Geloven.

Duranleau will succeed Erwin Pardon, who is retiring after 30 years with McCain, effective from 1 April.

Duranleau brings more than 20 years’ experience in the fmcg industry to the new role, including 10 years with McCain.

Since he joined McCain in 2013, Duranleau has held several leadership positions within the organisation including VP of finance for continental Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and VP of finance for Canada.

He is currently MD of Belgian potato processing business Lutosa, which is owned by McCain Continental Europe.

Prior to joining McCain, he worked at Procter & Gamble for 12 years in various senior finance roles, culminating in four years spent as head of finance for fabric care in Western Europe.

“Alain brings an excellent track record of success over his 10 years at McCain, most recently as the managing director,” said Pardon.

“We are confident that he will continue to lead our business in continental Europe, Lutosa, and Van Geloven with the same passion and commitment to excellence that has made McCain the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetisers and snacks.”

Duranleau said he was “honoured to have been appointed McCain’s new regional president for Continental Europe, Lutosa, and Van Geloven”.

“I look forward to working with our talented team to continue developing the business, to reinforce our leadership and achieve our ambitions,” he said.

It comes after McCain announced an additional £35m investment in its farmers in January, after committing to a 31% increase in contract payments.