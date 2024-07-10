Moju has announced two appointments to its senior leadership team, hiring Noel Dalton as sales director and Henry Street as finance director.

Dalton joins the functional juice shot brand from Tropicana Brands Group, where he held the position of channel director for grocery and e-commerce. Prior to this he worked at PepsiCo and Lucozade Ribena Suntory.

Street, meanwhile, was most recently finance director at Asahi Group, and has previously held senior finance roles at Dairy Crest and Müller.

The new hires replace outgoing sales and finance directors Gemma Feare and Gavin Street, both of whom had departed Moju to pursue other opportunities, the brand said.

They will report into co-founder and CEO Rich Goldsmith, and join Moju’s senior leadership team.

The team also includes COO Mel Hedley Lewis and supply chain director Nella Jansson-Wright, both of whom joined Moju earlier this year.

“With Moju on a very solid footing and continuing to grow at pace, forming a brilliant group of senior leaders has been a huge priority for us over the last year,” said Goldsmith. “Our mission is help the UK live with more mojo every day, and it’s the leaders in our business and wider crew that will help us achieve that.”

Dalton added: “I have been super impressed by Moju’s innovative approach to attracting new consumers, whilst remaining dedicated to its mission of enhancing people’s lives and reducing its impact on the planet.”

The appointments come with Moju sales continuing to soar. The brand – stocked across Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda and Ocado – has seen its volumes grow 53.5% year on year [Circana 52 we 12 May 2024], as shoppers have switched from traditional juices to functional juice shots.

Sales in the sub-category are up 57% on volumes that have swelled by 60% [Circana].