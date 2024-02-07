Moma Foods founder Tom Mercer is to stand as a Conservative party candidate in the next general election.

Mercer has been selected as the Conservative candidate for Coventry North West, which has been a Labour constituency for the past 14 years.

Between 2010 and 2019, the constituency was overseen by Geoffrey Robinson. Taiwo Owatemi took over in December 2019 and has held the seat since.

“I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative parliamentary candidate in Coventry North West,” Mercer wrote in a LinkedIn post published yesterday (6 February).

In a video attached to the post, Mercer said: “If I am lucky enough to become an MP, either at this election or one in the future, I’ll aim to use my business experience to really champion innovation, opportunity for all and economic growth – and hopefully will be a voice for pragmatism, compassion and rational debate.”

Several fellow fmcg brand founders commented on Mercer’s post.

“This is so amazing; I strongly believe parliament would be a much better place with more entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial thinking,” wrote Nice co-founder Lucy Busk.

ManiLife founder Stu Macdonald added this was “probably the worst time in a few decades to be running as a Tory MP, but if anyone can turn them round you can, Tom”.

It comes after Mercer stepped back from Moma Foods in July, following its acquisition by AG Barr at the end of 2022.

Peter Joubert, who has been MD of the company since 2016, took the reins from Mercer.