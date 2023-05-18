Name: Harriet Hastings

Job title: Founder

Company: Biscuiteers, the UK’s original hand-iced biscuit company.

What was your first job? I was a publicity assistant at Penguin Books, eventually becoming marketing director of Michael Joseph.

What’s been your worst job interview? Early on I was interviewed for a marketing job at a big publishing house by a very famous CEO who grilled me on the business numbers, which I didn’t know. I didn’t get the job but learnt something all the same.

What was the first music single you bought? I remember the first music tape I bought – it was Parallel Lines by Blondie.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I run a hand-iced biscuit gifting company. A more personalised and stylish alternative to flowers and chocolates if you want to be an awesome gifter.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Feedback from customers who love what we do and tell us we have helped to make someone’s day a bit more special.

What is the least rewarding part? Royal Mail strikes, spreadsheets and floods (our Notting Hill icing café was flooded and out of action for a few months last year).

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? A swimming pool.

Do you have any phobias? Snakes.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Plastic-wrapped vegetables and any unnecessary wrapping.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Moisturiser as I would be doing a lot of salt water swimming.

What animal most reflects your personality? I asked my husband and he said Parson Terrier – I don’t give up easily but hope he was referring to my lovable personality…

What’s your favourite film and why? A Room with a View – I love EM Forster and a period drama. Its romantic and funny and pure escapism for me.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I am not a big fan of broadcast interviews. I’m deeply embarrassed by seeing or hearing myself so I never look or listen back to interviews.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Rupert Everett – I just love his writing and performances. He is consistently entertaining and outspoken.

What would your death row meal be? A delicious freshly made pasta dish.