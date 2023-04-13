Name: Joyce de Haas

Job title: Co-founder and co-CEO

Company: Double Dutch

What was your first job? I worked at BNP Paribas, which was very corporate. My experience in a big corporate firm helped me set a different vision for Double Dutch’s company culture though. Within the corporate world I noticed progression was based on years of service opposed to work produced, and so for Double Dutch I wanted to implement a working environment centred around the positive work employees are doing! Double Dutch is young and vibrant and I want to ensure people can see progression based on the work produced, not the time served.

What’s been your worst job interview? I have only had one proper interview before I started Double Dutch. All of my other jobs were for more student-based jobs where you were essentially hired if you showed you were willing to work the hours they gave you. I always tried to do student jobs which were interesting to me, so I used to organise fashion pop-ups, bartending and do real estate viewings with my twin sister and co-founder Raissa, so can’t say I have ever had a bad job interview!

What was the first music single you bought? I’m sure it was either something by Destiny’s Child or Britney Spears.

How do you describe your job to your friends? My job is super sociable, and every day is different. I believe every day should be celebrated, and the party is where you make it. Raissa and I have a great relationship with our customers, suppliers and colleagues in the industry which makes every day very fun.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing people really enjoy the drinks we have created. It’s a great feeling seeing someone drink & enjoy something that we made. We love to experiment with different flavour pairings to create the perfect combination so people can enjoy an unexpectedly delicious drink.

What is the least rewarding part? The drinks industry is a very competitive industry and it’s dominated by big players. It’s a tough market!

What is your motto in life? Work is a really big part of life so make sure you enjoy it.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Honestly, I can’t think of any, our job has all the perks we could want.

Do you have any phobias? I am terrified of heights!

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? I would love to see more craft and innovator brands getting more shelf space. There are some brilliant smaller brands that should be introduced to consumers in stores.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A G&T, of course (and a toothbrush & toothpaste).

What animal most reflects your personality? Ha – I didn’t really know where to start with this and so I took a quiz: apparently I’m a lion!

What’s your favourite film and why? I love all the Ocean’s films – they’re always fast-paced, every single person is relevant and has their own distinct character which adds to the plot.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Raissa and I sometimes do each other’s meetings in the other’s name. A while ago we met with one of our suppliers who we had only met virtually before, and the second Raissa sat down he said, ‘you are not Joyce!’

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? George Clooney because he clearly knows his drinks. I’d have a coffee first and then move on to some tequila & tonic together.

What would your death row meal be? No doubt dim sum – probably xiaolongbao.