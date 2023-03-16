Name: Brunhilde van Antwerp

Job title: Head of marketing

Company: Froneri UK

What was your first job? My first proper job was as a marketing graduate trainee for Nestlé South Africa. It gave me a great foundation as I learned about sales as well as marketing.

What’s been your worst job interview? When I just finished uni, I thought I was interviewing for a sales rep job but it was a scam, where you had to pay for training and buy cheap goods from China to sell door to door. Needless to say I declined the opportunity.

What was the first music single you bought? When I was 12 I bought a Hanson CD for my birthday. I couldn’t resist the blond locks of the Hanson brothers. Mmmbop!

How do you describe your job to your friends? I eat ice cream for a living. It’s a hard life, but someone has to do it.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? The amazing people I work with. My team are the best and seeing them grow gives me so much joy.

What is the least rewarding part? It’s hard to stay the same jeans size.

What is your motto in life? Simplify to amplify.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? I love taking trains but there isn’t a direct train stop to our offices, it would be a dream perk if I could get on a train and step off to walk into the office every day.

Do you have any phobias? I’m scared of sharks. I can’t even imagine why anyone would want to go scuba diving.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? I would like the ability to have more big, bold, creative and interactive brand visibility at the shelf to grab shoppers’ attention and have our products stand out.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? If I’m on an island I would love to have my paddle board to explore or even make an escape.

What animal most reflects your personality? A dog. I really like to cuddle and I’m very loyal.

What’s your favourite film and why? Harry Potter. I could watch it over and over. I love the magic, good triumphing over evil and every flavour jelly beans.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Booking a holiday to Croatia and getting to the airport to realise that I had the wrong visa. I had to rebook my trip!

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Brené Brown, her work inspires me to be the bravest version of myself.

What would your death row meal be? It would have to be Kelly’s rum and raisin ice cream. It’s the only flavour my dad would buy growing up, which now happens to be my favourite.