Name: Sean Cooper

Job title: Owner

Company: Weyfish

What was your first job? I was a bank teller at Barclays Bank.

What’s been your worst job interview? I was interviewed in 2001 by Michael Page for a retail job. I had been working overseas for seven years and the world of work in the UK had really moved on. I was told I was unemployable because I didn’t understand a competency-based interview… that was pretty hard.

What was the first music single you bought? It’s a long time ago now but I think it was Abba.

How do you describe your job to your friends? We sell the freshest , most sustainably caught fish in the UK. The boats land daily and the fish is hours old.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Knowing that Weyfish has created eight local jobs and supports a fishing fleet of 30 day boats. Also knowing most of what we land is sold to people in our local community.

What is the least rewarding part? Cleaning down at the end of the day, but it is the most important aspect also. I think it’s because to do it properly you have to get on your knees, and it’s the getting up that’s difficult!

What is your motto in life? Every day matters.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? To go out fishing on our own boats. We catch wild sea bass by rod and line, and it is so exciting.

Do you have any phobias? Heights.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? That the customer would care more about the origin of every item. Finding out where it has come from and what method was used to catch/farm/produce it – was it done sustainably? Consumer choice is the most powerful weapon in fighting climate change and bringing meaningful change to supply chains.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A fishing rod.

What animal most reflects your personality? Possibly a dolphin for the love of water and their curiosity.

What’s your favourite film and why? Anything based on a true story where people bring about great outcomes. I recently watched Best of Enemies and it was incredibly uplifting.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? It’s so embarrassing I couldn’t possibly share it!

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? We recently spent time working with David Attenborough. Now I have met him and spent time with him, I wouldn’t refer to him as a celebrity. He is the most amazing person I have ever met, even more so than he appears on TV. He was kind, considerate, friendly and approachable and had a kind word and genuine interest in every person he met the day he filmed with us.

What would your death row meal be? A starter of scallop ceviche prepared by our chef Mike Naidoo at Catch at The Old Fish Market, followed by lobster with a side of patatas bravas served at our grill Hatch on the Harbour, and finished with a tarte tatin made by Tija Klincov our pastry chef at Catch. All washed down with Dorset sparkling wine from Langham or Bride Valley vineyard.