Nisa has hired Katie Secretan as director of sales and retail as the symbol group paves the way towards its long-term business plan.

Joining the newly created role in January, Secretan will be responsible for delivering Nisa’s growth objectives through recruitment and retention across retail and wholesale partners.

She will report to Nisa MD Peter Batt, as part of his senior leadership team.

Secretan was most recently retail transformation director at the Post Office. During her time at the business, she developed its franchise operation, helping to deliver strong commercial growth and robust partnerships.

Prior to this, she was director of retail franchise and corporate partnerships at Costa Coffee, as well as a number of commercial and operational roles at both Capita and Telefónica O2 UK.

“I’m delighted to welcome Katie to the team and I’m excited for the integral role she’ll play in delivering on our ambitions to be the wholesale partner of choice,” said Batt.

“Our retailers are at the heart of the decisions we make, and the experience Katie will bring, along with the work she’ll be leading, are going to be instrumental in how we deliver our long-term ambitions.”

Secretan added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Peter and the team and look forward to meeting the network of Nisa retailers who make today’s business so successful.

“My priority will be to lead the commercial strategy and deliver on the ambitious growth plans, with the support of the wider Co-op Group. This will be a very exciting time for the wholesale retail market.”

The appointment comes as Nisa also recently promoted Kim Clarkson as head of partner services, and Karen Hopkinson to head up Nisa’s independent supply chain and logistics network.