Philip Morris Limited has promoted John Rennie to director of commercial operations.

Rennie has worked at the UK and Ireland affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI) for 14 years, during which time he has held a variety of finance, planning and business development roles.

He moves from financial director, a position he has be in for the past two years. In his new role Rennie will be working to accelerate PML’s transition to a majority smoke-free business. The wider PMI business has a target for smoke-free products to account for more than 50% of total net revenues by 2025.

Rennie takes over from Cengiz Cilengiroglu, who was recently appointed to the position of vice president, smoke-free products category in the European region, at PMI.

“This is an exciting time for Philip Morris,” said Rennie. “In the UK, we are expanding our multi-category portfolio of science-based, smoke-free products to deliver a smoke-free future by giving adult smokers a better choice. PML has already cemented a leadership position in several categories, with Iqos and further innovation in this category coming soon.

“PMI’s acquisition of Swedish Match, one of the world’s largest suppliers of nicotine pouches, provides oral smokeless alternatives, such as Zyn, that meet vital need states of adult nicotine consumers. And in the e-vapor segment, big things have happened with the recent launch of Veeba – our responsible, recyclable, and premium disposable vape.

“I’m looking forward to this chapter in my career with Philip Morris and providing the strategic guidance and operational excellence that takes us to the next level in our journey.”