Pladis has redrawn the boundaries of its regional businesses and made changes to its senior leadership team as it targets growth.

The snacking giant currently operates with a Turkey, Eastern Europe & Central Asia (TREECA) business and largest business and a Western Europe & emerging markets business.

From 1 January, the boundaries of these will be redrawn and Pladis will operate a Turkey & Central Asian business and a Europe & emerging markets business. The latter will continue to account for Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

This change will better align “the geographic and economic synergies of Pladis’ European markets that operate within the EU trading bloc, bringing further scale and momentum to the region’s operations,” it said.

The shift will see Tim Brett, who is currently Pladis’ MD for Western Europe & emerging markets, expand his purview as MD for Europe & emerging markets.

“I’d like to thank Tim for his continued leadership and know his experience will be hugely beneficial in his expanded role,” said Pladis CEO Salman Amin.

Meanwhile, Pladis’ TREECA MD and Ülker CEO Mete Buyurgan will move into a new leadership role in 2025.

His replacement Özgür Kölükfakı will join Pladis on 9 September 2024, as designate MD for Türkiye and Central Asia and incoming CEO of Ülker.

Kölükfakı, currently GM for Turkish nappy manufacturer Hayat, is an fmcg industry veteran with over 25 years of experience.

He spent more than two decades working for Unilever, culminating as VP of foods & refreshment for North Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

“I want to extend my deep gratitude to Mete for his eight successful years leading our TREECA region,” said Amin.

“And I’m delighted that Özgür will be joining us to lead Türkiye and Central Asia. His deep, multinational leadership experience in large consumer goods businesses will be a significant boon to Pladis.”