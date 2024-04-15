Chicken QSR Popeyes has appointed Peter Gibson as director of acquisitions and estates.

Before joining the chain, Gibson worked as property advisor at Chicken Shop, where he was responsible for the company’s property function over the past two years.

His previous roles include property director at Flat Iron and head of property acquisitions and assets management at Nando’s.

The move follows Popeyes’ strategy to double its current estate to reach 60 sites by the end of 2024.

“We are delighted to welcome Peter to Popeyes to lead our property acquisition strategy,” said chief development officer Tom Byng.

“His experience in the hospitality industry and proven track record of helping some of the biggest restaurant groups across the UK grow makes him the ideal person to take on this important role as we look ahead to an exciting year for Popeyes.

“Peter will play a critical role in driving this hyper-growth phase of the business’ history, and delivering on our aim to take the total number of Popeyes UK restaurants to over 60 by December this year.

“Since opening our first UK store in November 2021 to huge hype and acclaim, customer appetite shows no sign of slowing down,” added Byng. “Peter’s appointment is another step towards helping even more people have their first taste of Popeyes, with a pinch of famous New Orleans spirit.”