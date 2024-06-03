Welsh soft drinks producer Radnor Hills has appointed Simon Knight as its new managing director.

Knight, who has worked as a consultant for the Knighton-based company for the last two years, replaces William Watkins, who has stepped into the role of CEO.

He had “over 30 years of experience in the fmcg industry”, Radnor Hills said, pointing to roles held including sales & marketing director at Burts Snacks and a national field sales director at Mars Wrigley.

Radnor was “fast-growing and independent” with a “refreshingly agile way of working”, according to Knight.

“I really like William’s ethos of continual investment in the company which allows it to flourish and grow,” he said. “It’s very much a family business and I’ve been impressed with how passionate our team is about the brands we produce, our customers and consumers.”

Watkins, who founded Radnor Hills in 1990, added Knight brought “a wealth of experience” to the Welsh business.

“He has a proven track record of growing businesses profitably, driving efficiencies, building customer relationships and getting the very best out of his team through a clear strategic focus,” he added.

Knight’s appointment comes after Radnor Hills last year acquired Highland Spring Group’s Welsh production site in Blaen Twyni, Swansea.

The deal, completed for an undisclosed sum, included a 40-acre water source in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

Radnor Hills now produces 400 million units of drinks annually. It recorded revenues of £65.5m in the year ended 31 May 2023, up from £58.3m the year prior.

Its brands include Radnor Hills spring water, Heartsease Farm, Radnor Splash and Radnor Fizz.