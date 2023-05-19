Israeli 3D-printed vegan meat alternative brand Redefine Meat has appointed Simon Owen to head up its UK operation.

Owen’s role will be to strengthen Redefine Meat’s foothold in UK foodservice, new regional markets and retail in the near future by driving sales and developing business channels across Europe and worldwide.

Owen brings over 20 years of UK and international experience in fmcg and building brands.

“The opportunity to lead Redefine Meat in the UK is an exciting new challenge, with the chance to define the strong vision of new-meat in one of the leading, trend-setting markets in Europe,” said Owen.

His previous senior leadership roles include at Bacardí as Australian MD and UK sales director – where he was said to have driven innovative and transformational brand growth – and as director of EMEA for Britvic and customer director for Unilever.

“The developments that have already been made by Redefine Meat are inspiring, and I believe that with high-quality products like ours and a smart business infrastructure, the sky is the limit in terms of growth and sales,” he added.

“Similarly to a successful company like Bacardí, Redefine Meat’s innovative business model can reach new heights by partnering with various restaurants, from fine-dining to street food, hotel chains, and every segment serving traditional meat today.”

Owen has joined Redefine Meat to drive UK sales growth, with new-meat now served at up to 3,000 foodservice locations across Europe and Israel since its commercial launch a year and a half ago.

“Simon’s fmcg experience across different business models and categories from frozen foods to drinks, as well as building successful premium brands, perfectly aligns with our ambitious growth plans in the UK and worldwide,” said Eshchar Ben Shitrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat. “His expertise in scaling businesses is ideal to bring new-meat to many more consumers in the UK through additional partnerships.”