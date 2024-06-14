Tom Slaven has been elected as the new president of the Scottish Wholesale Association.

Slaven, who is the retail director of United Wholesale Grocers, succeeds Julie Dunn, operations director of Dunns Food and Drinks, who held the position for six years.

As a member of the SWA council for several years, Slaven brings a wealth of experience and sector expertise from his previous professional roles, including 10-year stints as national account manager at both Asahi UK and Anheuser-Busch.

“As a huge supporter of the SWA and its work over many years, both as a supplier and latterly as a wholesaler, it was a big moment for me when I was invited to join the board, but to be asked to take over Julie as president is an even bigger honour,” Slaven said.

“I look forward to developing my predecessor’s groundbreaking work and putting my own stamp on the association.

“Replacing such a respected wholesale operator is slightly daunting but I know that Julie and the rest of the council – and chief executive Colin Smith – will support me as we work together to progress and build on the excellent work SWA is doing across several key areas.”

CEO Colin Smith added: “I’m delighted to welcome Tom Slaven as our new president, taking over from Julie Dunn whose sterling work over the last six years has helped SWA cement its position as a relevant and focused trade association, with its members and people at its core.”

Slaven will be officially appointed at the association’s AGM on 18 June.