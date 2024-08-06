A senior leadership shake-up at SHS Group has seen Guy Dodwell appointed the first MD of the group’s newly created SHS Food Division.

Dodwell would be “instrumental in driving the SHS Food Division’s ambitious strategic commercial plans and growth agenda”, the Belfast-headquartered group said.

Brands in the SHS Food Division include British Pepper & Spice, Crucials Sauce and Meridian Foods.

Dodwell previously headed up SHS’s drinks division, a position he had held since October 2021.

He joined SHS Group in 2019 from craft distiller Bristol Distilling Co. Prior to this he spent 18 years in sales for Diageo, including four years as off-trade sales director for Great Britain.

He has been replaced in the drinks hot seat by Andy Morris-Jinks, previously sales and marketing director for the division. He joined SHS Group in 2001.

Morris-Jinks will oversee brands including WKD, Bottlegreen and Shloer.

“We are delighted to announce the promotions of Guy and Andy,” said SHS Group chief commercial officer Marcus Freer. “These strategic leadership appointments, along with the newly created SHS Food Division, are central to our commitment to investing in talent and driving business growth.

“Guy’s and Andy’s leadership will help us optimise commercial performance and innovation, and achieve sustainable growth.”