The Compleat Food Group has appointed Mark Howgego as its first chief product officer.

Bringing with him “a wealth of experience”, Howgego joined The Compleat Food Group today (2 September), following a seven-year stint at Charlie Bigham’s, as commercial & sustainability director.

Howgego started his career at Diageo and Innocent, before joining Higgidy as commercial director, where he was responsible for shaping its commercial strategy.

In his new role, Howgego will focus on accelerating The Compleat Food Group’s growth by maximising quality across its categories and working with its customers to deliver “exceptional, affordable and sustainable food at every price tier”.

The appointment signalled a “major investment in quality” for the business, as it continued with its ambition to become the UK’s number-one chilled prepared company, it said.

“Our growth to date has been testament to this ongoing commitment, but we are always striving to go further and to continuously improve our branded and own-label offering to develop the very best food for our customers and consumers alike,” said The Compleat Food Group CEO Nick Field.

“Mark’s wealth of experience and his passion for creating great products will be incredibly valuable as we continue in this mission, and we are delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Howgego said there was “so much opportunity for further growth” at The Compleat Food Group.

“I am looking forward to working with the company as it enters the next phase of its journey,” he added.