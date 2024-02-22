Tom Bradshaw has been elected as the new president of the NFU, succeeding the departing Minette Batters.

Bradshaw, an arable farmer from Essex, has been part of the NFU officeholder team for four years, having held both the vice president and deputy president positions.

He said it was a “deep honour” to be elected to the position and that the 46,000 members would be his “absolute focus as I lead this superb organisation”.

“Profitable production, and the stability and clarity which allows NFU members to plan for and reinvest in their farming and growing businesses will always be my priority,” Bradshaw said. “This sits at the heart of delivering sustainable, high-quality and high-welfare food for our country.”

“In the run-up to the general election, we have the overwhelming support of the public and all political parties must put a plan in place for home-grown food,” he added.

Bradshaw will be joined by David Exwood as deputy president and Rachel Hallos as vice president.

Exwood has served over the past two years as vice president, and served previously within the NFU as branch chair, West Sussex council delegate and south east regional chair, as well as four years on the governance board.

“In an uncertain business environment, it is essential farmers are recognised by all political parties for the climate-friendly food they produce, economic contribution they make to rural communities, and their role as caretakers of the countryside,” said Exwood.

Hallos said she was “incredibly proud and grateful to have the opportunity”.

“As farmers are on the frontline of climate change, it is essential profitability is built back into the sector, so we are able to invest in resilient businesses that are able to continue producing nutritious food for the nation,” she added.

Bradshaw told the organisation he was keen to hear their views and input and thanked Batters for “her years of dedication to the NFU, service which has led to outstanding successes”.