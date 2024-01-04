Usdaw has signed a collective bargaining agreement with Asda to represent hourly-paid staff across the convenience stores and Leon restaurants Asda bought from EG Group last year.

It means the retail trade body will now negotiate on pay, hours and holidays annually for the colleagues. Asda completed the acquisition of EG Group’s UK business, which included 356 convenience stores and 77 Leon restaurants, in a £2bn deal in October.

The new agreement builds on the existing representation already in place for colleagues working in the 119 convenience stores Asda acquired from the Co-op in 2022.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Asda,” said Usdaw national officer Jayne Allport. “It is a positive step forward for Usdaw members within the EG Group of stores and Leon restaurants who will now benefit from full representation and collective bargaining under this new agreement.

“This is in addition to the existing arrangements we already have in place with our membership within the ex-Co-op petrol filling stations and Asda Northern Ireland.”

Asda chief people & corporate affairs officer Hayley Tatum said: “We respect the important role trade unions play in representing our valued colleagues.

“As Usdaw already represents the 2,300 colleagues in the convenience stores we acquired from the Co-op Group, it is a natural progression to recognise them as our partner for the sites we have acquired from EG Group.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with them to deliver positive outcomes for colleagues in this important and growing area of our business.”