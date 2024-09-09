Women in Wholesale’s Coaching Academy has expanded its reach by a third to allow more people to receive support and mentoring.

The coaching programme will support 16 people, up from 12 last year, in order to meet increasing demand for personal and professional development among women in the foodservice, wholesale and convenience industry.

The academy was launched as part of WiW’s mission to “inspire, support, and progress” women in the channel, and offers one-to-one coaching designed to help participants excel and unlock new potential at work.

Participants will receive six free coaching sessions from accredited trainers, focusing on professional goals and skill development.

Clare Bocking, chair of Women in Wholesale and academy coach, said the enthusiasm and demand from applicants demonstrated “the significant need for such initiatives in our industry”.

WiW Founder Elit Rowland added: “The Coaching Academy is making a meaningful impact on women in our channel.

“We’ve received a record number of applicants, ranging from newcomers to wholesale, to senior and well-established directors looking to refresh their skills.”

Lyndsey Cambridge, head of engagement and communication at the FWD, commented: “The expansion of the Coaching Academy is a testament to the rising ambition of women in wholesale.

“At FWD, we are committed to fostering talent and ensuring women in our sector have access to the resources and mentorship they need to thrive in their careers.”