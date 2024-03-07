Wrapper-free snack bar brand One Good Thing has appointed Stephen Hann as CEO.

Hann has been promoted to the post from his previous role as CCO, effective immediately.

He replaces Kieran Stanbridge, who has stepped down and sold his equity within the business after 14 months at its helm.

Stanbridge has departed to start a new venture in the world of petcare, according to OGT.

Hann joined OGT from his previous role as retail director for Tails.com just two months ago.

He is an industry veteran with 20 years’ fmcg experience, working for businesses including Danone, Kraft Heinz and Graze, building “significant relations with major retailers” in the process.

OGT claimed a “world first”, when it launched its wrapper-free snack bars DTC in October.



The bars are protected by an edible film, made from beeswax and other natural ingredients.

“I’m incredibly excited to take on this new challenge in our shared mission to make a positive difference in the world,” said Hann.

“I have a firm belief in both the brand, product, and the team behind it – we will certainly achieve incredible things this year.”

OGT co-founder Daniel Bedford said: “We’re delighted to welcome Stephen as CEO.

“With his proven experience, we’re confident that under Stephen’s guidance, OGT will continue to drive forward-looking change for the planet.”