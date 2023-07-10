3D-printed vegan meat alternative Redefine Meat is ramping up its UK distribution after teaming up with eight new wholesale partners.

The Israeli business uses plant-based ingredients that are then combined and 3D-printed into a range of alt meat products, from premium whole cuts to mince-based products and pulled meat alternatives.

It has partnered with Brakes, Braehead Foods, Albion Fine Foods, Classic Fine Foods, Elite Fine Foods, Food Republic, Forest Produce and Zebra Plant Based in a bid to widen its availability to foodservice operators and restaurants across the country.

The business said the versatility of the portfolio – which includes a new-meat flank steak, a lamb kofta alternative, plus a slow-cooked pulled pork alternative, a burger and an “authentic” minced product – offered an “ideal solution” for premium dining outlets looking to offer more varied sustainable options, and more casual dining restaurants seeking minced products with the taste and texture of traditional meat.

Feedback from chefs and customers had been “overwhelmingly positive with the quality and product texture achieved providing something genuinely different in a crowded sector”, said Michael Nelson, senior category manager at Brakes.

“We can see real potential for the range, particularly among our hospitality customers looking for a menu hero item that both vegans and meat lovers can enjoy.”

Following its expansion into the UK market in 2021, the business was now “working with some of the most iconic brands across all dining occasions to help expand their plant-based menus to meet the growing appetite for meat alternatives”, said Simon Owen, head of UK at Redefine Meat.

“This requires a range of efficient and effective wholesaler partners able to fulfil our growing demand and who share our vision for offering a wider range of delicious and sustainable plant-based options that satisfy all five senses.”

The Redefine Meat brand is now available via foodservice in countries including the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. It is also available in both retail and foodservice in home country Israel and has plans to enter into retail in the UK in the future.