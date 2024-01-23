Aldi has launched its biggest-ever vegan cheese range into stores for Veganuary.

Its new Plant Menu cheese range features new cheddar and Continental cheese alternative selections.

The dairy-free range includes three coconut oil-based cheddar options in sliced, grated and block.

It also has a new selection of Continental cheeses (rsp: from £1.99) with a choice of grated mozzarella, a French-style round camembert, a Greek-style salad cheese and grated hard cheese alternatives.

Also stocked in Aldi stores are Applewood Smoky Vegan Slices (rsp: £2.23/200g), plant-based Babybel (rsp: £1.65/100g), Philadelphia Plant-based Almond & Oat Soft Cheese (rsp: £1.99/150g) and Boursin Plant-Based Garlic & Herb (rsp: £1.99/130g).