Applewood Vegan has announced it will relaunch its cheese alternative to make it look and taste more like dairy cheese.

When the coconut-based cheese launched five years ago, the brand said it was particularly praised for its meltability, which many other vegan “cheezes” did not deliver on.

Now, the brand has altered the recipe to have a creamier taste and texture.

“As we approach the fifth anniversary since the launch of Applewood Vegan, we decided it was time to take a look at the original recipe and see if we could tweak it a bit to make it even tastier and creamier than the original recipe,” said senior brand manager Ffion Davies.

The brand carried out a blind taste test of the new recipe and said it was well received, with taste testers saying that it was “much more like real cheese, [and] had a nicer texture”.

Taste testers also commended its smoky taste, which could be enjoyed alone or with other food.

The relaunched Applewood Vegan will be available to buy in block and slices format in Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, Ocado and Morrisons from 12 February.