Better Nature has launched a Smoky Tempeh for Veganuary to cater to growing demand for health and versatility in the meat-free category.

The new tempeh variant (rsp: £3.29) is made with naturally fermented whole soybeans and seasoned with smoked salt, and can be pan-fried or baked.

The smoked variety will join the brand’s current product range of Organic Tempeh and Tempeh Pieces in Mediterranean, BBQ and Curry.

The brand, which expands its range into Asda this month, is already listed at Tesco, Lidl, Whole Foods Market and Planet Organic.

“Our new Smoky Tempeh is a great addition to the range, catering to growing demand for flavoursome, plant-based whole foods that are super versatile and easy to cook with,” said Christopher Kong, CEO and co-founder of Better Nature Tempeh.

“Unlike processed meat alternatives, tempeh is a naturally nutritious food that has been a staple in Indonesian cooking for more than 300 years, and its potential to help people live more healthful and sustainable lives is really exciting,” he added.

The brand hopes to reach shoppers looking for cleaner, healthier sustainable options rather than ultra-processed foods with “long and unrecognisable ingredient lists”.

The new product is available on Amazon and in independent retailers from January with more stockists to follow.