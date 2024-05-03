Califia Farms has launched a Barista Blend range focusing on taste and quality.

The range includes Organic Oat Barista Blend, Oat Vanilla Barista Blend and Almond Barista Blend.

They blend, froth, foam and steam, “harnessing plant-based power to craft coffee creations at home”.

The organic oat blend (rsp: £2.10/1l) is made of oat drink and rapeseed oil, while the vanilla SKU combines “smooth oat milk and sweet vanilla” to reduce the need for extra syrups or sweeteners.

The almond SKU (rsp: £2.10/1l) is “neutral in taste and creamy in texture”.

“We’re all about providing delicious choices that are better for you and better for the planet, without ever compromising on taste or quality,” said Damien Threadgold, UK and EU general manager at Califia Farms. “Our mission is to create a future where plants can replace dairy, and we are doing it one delicious cup at a time.”

He added the brand had focused on “innovation and brand visibility” to cut through a competitive and saturated market.

“This is why we are expanding our barista segment across organic oat and almond, providing more tasty and simple options for consumers and their in-home café experience,” he said.

The launches also meet the rising demand for organic and almond, he added.