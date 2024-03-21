Cauldron Foods has launched a rebrand and a range of new products.

The vegetarian food brand has launched Spinach & Carrot Veggie Bakes and Pumpkin & Caramelised Onion Veggie Bakes (rsp: £2.75/ 200g) into Asda next month with further roll out in Tesco and Waitrose.

Cauldron has also launched an Extra Firm Tofu (rsp: £2/220g) in Asda in April and then later in Sainsbury’s.

“We’re here to reignite the brand and capture the imagination of our nation’s plant believers and plant curious,” said Gill Riley, consumer director at Cauldron Foods. “There is a huge opportunity for growth in this channel, with consumers looking to get more veggies into their diets.”

The launches come with the unveiling of a new look across its 10-strong range of staple products including tofu, sausages and falafel.

The redesigned packaging was described as “fun and colourful”, designed to encapsulate Cauldron products, which are “packed full of vibrant and nutritious plant-based ingredients”.

Over 90% of consumers said the new look was positively different versus other chilled products available, according to the brand, which added that purchase intent also stepped up for the new design.

“Cauldron is a trusted brand in the category and we’re on a mission to rewrite the rulebook, seeing the category through fresh eyes and working with consumers to deliver the best plant possibilities,” added Riley. “We’re making a significant brand investment, to connect with our shoppers and showcase just how tasty Cauldron products really are.”

As part of the relaunch, the brand will be launching a PR, social and influencer marketing campaign alongside in-store activation.