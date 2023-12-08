Meatless Farm has called on the government to fight climate change faster in an activist campaign with the action plan: support farmers, shift subsidies and ‘Meat Less’.

The plant-based producer has taken to the streets calling for ‘No More Hot Air’ to come out of the climate summit – challenging government to #MakeCOPMatter.

The brand has pulled up outside of the Houses of Parliament today in a digital campaign van to spread its message.

The creative includes images of a cow burping out ‘hot air’ clouds and is aimed to highlight the redundant efforts of leaders to date, whilst symbolising the challenge we face from farm animal methane gas.

As part of its campaign, Meatless Farm has drafted a ‘Meat Less’ plan for the government to drive down greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the number of animals being farmed and increasing consumption of plant-based food.

The plan suggested regulatory and financial measures to scale down meat production and consumption, and to increase the availability and uptake of plant-based foods.

The two key levers for change are to support farmers to transition away from animal agriculture and shift subsidies to plant-based food, it said.

“Farmers are stakeholders in the survival of humanity, we need them to feed us sustainably,” said Alison Reilly, head of marketing at Meatless Farm. “They need regulatory measures and funding, and support from policymakers, business, industry and investors.”

Animal agriculture is responsible for at least 14% of global human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, with methane being the largest contributor.

The government has committed to reducing methane by 30% by 2030 but it is not on course to meet this so far, the company said.

Meatless Farm believes transitioning the food system away from a dependence on animals would help meet the Committee on Climate Change’s recommendation of a 20% reduction in meat and dairy production and consumption by 2030 and a 35% reduction by 2050, as outlined in its Sixth Carbon Budget published in 2020.

“For far too long, food has not been a COP focus,” said Reilly. “Finally, as of this year, it’s on the agenda. Eating fewer animal products is vital in the fight against climate change, and the easiest way to do this is to switch to a more plant-based diet.”