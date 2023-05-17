Oatly has launched four new oat drink lines in the UK with Light, Semi, Whole and “No Sugars” varieties, available in both chilled and long-life formats.

The new Light, Semi and Whole products have better recipes for improved performance in drinks, cooking and baking. The drinks can also be stored unopened at room temperature for nine months.

Oatly’s new “No Sugars” line is targeted at shoppers looking for a milder tasting drink.

The brand’s entire range contains no added sugar or sweeteners. However, Oatly typically breaks down more of the carbs from oats during the production process for a naturally sweeter taste.

“We want to make it easy for people to swap in plant-based for dairy in their diets, and that means designing products that require zero compromise on taste, performance, or nutrition,” said Bryan Carroll, general manager at Oatly UK.

All products are low in saturated fat and are a source of calcium, iodine, riboflavin and vitamins B12 and D.

We’re excited to now offer consumers in the UK a full range of oat drink varieties and formats that work just as great in your morning coffee as they do in your favourite food recipes,” he added.

The new products are available now in one-litre formats in major retailers across the UK, including Tesco, Co-op, Waitrose, Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, and Amazon. They will be available in Sainsbury’s from 29 May.