Pieminister has collaborated with plant-based pioneer This to create a plant-based version of one of Britain’s best-loved pies.

This Isn’t A Chicken & Bacon Pie is made with chicken style & bacon style soy & pea protein pieces, as well as leeks and white wine.

The vegan pie would have the “succulence, smokiness,” and “creamy, herby richness” of the classic version of the dish without the meat and dairy, Pieminister said.

It would “satisfy the cravings of the most carnivorous flexitarians” the B Corp certified pie maker added.

The pie has rolled into the chilled aisles of Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, and is available online through Ocado (rsp: £4.70/270g).

It is also available on the Pieminister DTC store and in Pieminister restaurants across the UK.

“This is the first time we have created a co-branded pie and we’re delighted to showcase This on our distinctive pie boxes,” said Pieminister co-founder Jon Simon. “As a fellow B Corp, they share our high standards of social and environmental impact, and in line with our ‘Pies, Planet, People’ goals, all the ingredients are selected for their environmental credentials as well as for quality and taste.”

Andy Shovel, co-founder and co-CEO of This, added: “We are super excited to team up with Pieminister to launch our first ever pie. It’s delicious, meaty and quite frankly a piece of pie-fection.”