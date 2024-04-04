Planted has launched plant-based Chicken Tikka Skewers into Tesco stores nationwide.

Planted Chicken Skewers (rsp: £4) are made of pea protein and coated in a marinade infused with cinnamon, coriander, cumin and curry leaf.

They are high in protein and a source of fibre, with no additives.

The Zurich-based food technology company combines proprietary structuring and fermentation technologies to produce meat alternatives from plant protein.

It is committed to only using clean ingredients and produces its products in a glass-house production facility in Kemptthal.

The brand also claimed the skewers produced 77% less CO2e and require 85% less water than its animal counterpart, supporting Planted’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.