European plant-based brand Planted has launched a new hoisin duck alternative into the UK market.

The NPD (rsp: £3/ 160g) is made from a blend of sunflowers, oats and peas. The product is fortified with vitamin B12 through fermentation and is designed to offer “caramelised crispiness and tender juiciness”, Planted said.

It will join two of the brand’s existing products: Kebab and Chicken Lemon & Herb in going on sale in 350 Tesco stores nationwide from 3 October 2023.

The three products contain no additives and includes dietary fibres including essential amino acids to ensure the products are a high-quality source of protein.

The Tesco listing will also showcase the brand’s new packaging, featuring the B Corp logo, which it achieved this month.

“At Planted we’re bucking the trend of plant-based doomsters with a launch into a major retailer with brand-new packaging to boot,” said VP of commercial Europe Rob Reames.

“It’s a real moment for the business, particularly as we’ll also be launching our delicious hoisin duck which has been created due to high consumer demand.”