Quorn is rolling out new Quorn Fillet Pieces across the major multiples from January.

The new fillets (rsp: £2.50/175g) have an improved taste, shape and texture that sensory research has found is closer to chicken, the brand said.

Made from Quorn’s mycoprotein, the NPD is high in protein and fibre and low in saturated fat.

“We know a barrier for people considering meat-free can be the idea it won’t be the same as the meat dishes they’re used to,” said Gill Riley, consumer director at Quorn Foods UK.

“We continue to challenge this perception with all product launches and our new Quorn Fillet Pieces are the latest step.”

She added texture had been a key benefit of the new product, which gave “flexitarians and meat reducers an easy swap with absolutely no compromise”.

Research from the brand found that 73% of consumers preferred the new product and 70% said it was a great tasting product.

Meanwhile, 88% of consumers believed the new fillets were a versatile product

“There’s still plenty of room for growth in chilled meat free and particularly midweek meal solutions,” said Riley.

“As the category leader, we are focused on helping retailers tap into this growth with trusted, tasty and affordable products that will get more shoppers choosing meat free more often.”