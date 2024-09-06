Quorn has launched Cheesy Nacho Nuggs into the frozen aisle.

The Quorn Cheesy Nacho Nuggs (rsp: £2.50/240g) are made with mycoprotein with a “cheese hit”, seasoned with jalapeño and loaded with a crunchy tortilla-style crumb.

The SKU launches from 9 September in Tesco, followed by Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons in October.

The product was inspired by an Instagram trend that saw people creating their own fried chicken nuggets with crushed-up tortilla chips.

“We’re always keeping a close eye on trends, so we can launch the products that we know consumers will love,” said Gill Riley, consumer director at Quorn Foods. “The demand for our Quorn Cheesy Nacho Nuggs will be huge.”

“Alongside being big on social media, fried chicken-style dishes remain popular in QSRs too,” Riley added. “There’s a real appetite for crunchy bold flavours.”

The product is suitable for vegetarians, high in protein and low in saturated fat.

Riley added that in consumer research 97% thought the product was new and different and over two thirds said they loved the concept. There was particular focus on its versatility working across occasions including lunch, dinner and snacking, she added.

“As a first of its kind in the category, we’re confident that they’ll add some excitement to the freezer and give consumers another reason to try meat-free by offering them an easy and delicious swap,” Riley said.

“Our new Quorn Cheesy Nacho Nuggs adds to the depth of our range, which is already a big penetration and frequency driver for retailers,” she added.