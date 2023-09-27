Quorn has added three new Quorn sandwich fillers to its chilled lunchtime offering.

Forming part of Quorn’s wider vegetarian deli range, the launch includes Chicken & Sweetcorn, BBQ Chicken and Chicken Tikka (rsp: £2.20/200g).

The range is made of Quorn mycoprotein and is based on popular mainstream meat options.

The sandwich filler market is now worth £125m annually [Kantar 52 w/e 6 August 2023] but it still has low penetration.

“With the launch of our new range of Sandwich Fillers, we’re confident that Quorn can drive this penetration up, attracting new and existing meat-free shoppers looking for on-trend flavours across this popular meal occasion,” said Cheryl Graham, licensing manager at Quorn Foods UK.

The brand said the taste and texture of the products had been carefully perfected to provide a “simple and tasty swap for consumer favourites, as well as being great value for money”.

“As financial pressures remain a concern for consumers, we know that they are looking to prepare more meals at home,” added Graham. “We’ve expanded our sandwich solutions to ensure we’re catering to more people across all occasions, further helping drive our mission of creating healthy and sustainable food for the people and the planet.”