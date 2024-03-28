Quorn has announced a plethora of snacking and deli product innovations ahead of the summer season.

The meat-free brand has launched a new recipe for its Cocktail Sausages.

The new recipe would make the switch to meat-free alternatives even easier for consumers, the brand said, as the product now had a closer visual likeness to its meat equivalent and enhanced taste.

The new sausages will still be high in protein, low in saturated fat and a source of fibre.

The Cocktail Sausages now also come in two pack sizes, as do its Picnic Eggs.

Both will be available in 140g (rsp: £1.95) and 240g (rsp: £2.95) packs from 9 April across the major mults.

The larger Picnic Eggs pack will be rebranded with a Great Value-flashed pack.

“The addition of another pack size ensures we’re delivering on consumer demand on even more levels and attracting shoppers into the category,” said Gill Riley, consumer director at Quorn Foods UK. “While the larger packs are firm favourites for our well-established Quorn lovers, the smaller packs will act as an ideal entry point for new consumers.”

She added there was a clear opportunity for incremental category growth for retailers stocking both of the new formats.

These developments will be supported by Quorn’s biggest marketing campaign for the snacking range to date.

The push will run across TV, VOD, social medial and influencer campaigns and in store, under the tagline ‘So Tasty, Why Choose The Alternative’.

Quorn has also announced the refresh of its Deli Mini Fillets range including the launch of two new flavours, Tikka and Fajita (rsp: £3/138g), which will join the existing Sweet Chilli SKU.

Roast slices will also see a change and move into the Mini Fillets range.

Each product can be enjoyed hot or cold, is high in protein, low in saturated fat, a source of fibre and gluten-free.

The new products will be available from April across Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda and Waitrose.

Additionally, the Deli Slices range from Quorn have also been relaunched in new pack designs, built on the famous Quorn orange branding but while taking more cues from the meat slices fixture.

The brand said the new designs would drive greater differentiation from the core range and stand out in the chiller.

“The new packs for Quorn Deli slices create a real standout on the supermarket shelves,” said Riley. “They’re vibrant and inviting and will definitely attract a new wave of shoppers, whilst also appealing to our existing loyal Deli fans.

“Quorn is continuing to invest in meeting consumer needs in 2024 with new products, packaging and delicious recipe developments, and there’s plenty more to come,” she added.