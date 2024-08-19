German plant-based brand SimplyV has expanded its UK presence with the launch of a grated vegan alternative to parmesan.

ParmVegan, made with ethically-sourced almonds, went on sale in Ocado last week (rsp: £2.95/100g). It joins the brand’s gourmet slices (intense and mild), a mature block and grated plant-based cheese in the online retailer.

SimplyV said its NPD promised to deliver “an authentic parmesan experience – providing a freshly grated texture and delicious tangy flavour cheese”. The product was ideal for sprinkling on dishes; over a bowl of pasta or lasagne, or stirring into a risotto.

ParmVegan is free from soy, palm oil and gluten. SimplyV said it had dedicated 10 years to developing a “best-in-class almond-based cheese” which was the number-one plant-based cheese brand in Germany.

“Our mission at SimplyV is to make delicious, plant-based alternatives that don’t compromise on taste or quality,” said marketing director Chiara Broeker.

“With ParmVegan, we’ve created a product that not only satisfies the palate for cheese lovers, but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. Based on research we know the UK are Italian food lovers, so we’d love for ParmVegan to be a fridge staple.”