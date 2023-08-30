Squeaky Bean has launched its first fish alternative range, consisting of a vegan smoked salmon-style slices and tuna-style flakes.

The Beechwood Smoked Salmon Slices are ready to eat and are the first vegan smoked salmon-style slices to be available in major retailers.

They are smoked naturally using beechwood chips to create a “subtle, smoky flavour and an authentic aroma”.

The slices are made from modified starch, trehalose and thickeners, among other ingredients and flavourings.

The Tuna Style Flakes, made of textured wheat protein, are designed to replicate the taste and texture of tuna. They are high in protein and a source of omega-3.

Both products are ready to eat, made from 100% plant-based ingredients and low in saturated fat.

“Eating fish is a popular diet choice because of its health benefits, but as consumers become more concerned over the health of our oceans, we’ve noticed a rise in demand for good quality fish alternatives,” said Becky Youseman, marketing controller at Squeaky Bean. “Combine this with the number of vegans and vegetarians saying they miss eating fish, we spotted a natural gap in the plant-based category.”

The smoked salmon style slices (rsp: £3.50/80g) will be available in Waitrose from 20 September and Sainsbury’s from 27 September.

The tuna style flakes (rsp: £3.25/120g) will be available in Sainsbury’s from 27 September.

“With there being very little innovation in plant-based fish to date, we’re proud to lead the way by launching a great-tasting vegan tuna alternative and what will be the first vegan smoked salmon style slices to be available in major retailers,” said Yousemann.