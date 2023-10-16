This has announced the launch of its first TV advert, featuring food critic Grace Dent.

The plant-based brand’s advert will air from today on ITV and ITVX and shows Dent taking part in a pork sausage taste test.

In the 30-second video, she bites into what she believes to be a traditional pork sausage, only to discover it is plant-based.

“I thought I could tell a pork sausage from a plant-based sausage,” Dent says during the advert before mistaking a vegetarian sausage for the meat alternative.

The advert ends with a voice note from her agent raising concerns about the confusion over the sausage test and her credibility as a food critic.

“Oh, the delicious deception! Being tricked into savouring a plant-based pork sausage was certainly a revelation,” said Dent. “The taste and texture was uncanny to the real deal. Bravo This!”

The This Isn’t Pork Sausage featured in the advert is highlighted as having 83% less saturated fat compared to five pork sausages on supermarket shelves.

The campaign is the brand’s biggest advertising campaign to date, investing over £600k across TV, OOH, in-store, digital, influencer and social activations.

The advert will air across ITV and ITVX. It follows This becoming the first food brand to receive investment from the channel as part of its Media for Equity programme.