Meat-free challenger VFC has launched its first chilled chicken alternative in Asda.

The new, wheat protein-based duo will include a chilled variation of VFC’s Original Crispy Chick*n Fillets (rsp: £3.50/190g) as well as new Piri Piri Chick*n Wings (rsp: £3.50/219g), which comes with a separate dipping sauce.

The brand said the launch into chilled was the first phase of a new pipeline of NPD to target “incremental consumers”.

“This is yet another major milestone for VFC and our unrelenting mission to convert more people to the incredible taste of VFC and spare the lives of more animals,” said VFC CEO Dave Sparrow. “The chilled meat-free category is worth £275m and reaches a different consumer to those in frozen, making this launch a natural next step in what is set to be a game-changing series of innovation for the brand.”

The launch follows a significant 12 months of sales for the brand along with the acquisition of Meatless Farm in a deal worth £12m, which diversifies the company’s plant-based portfolio.

“Our fantastic team has developed a wide range of quality-led products which will position VFC at the heart of more meal occasions, bringing in incremental shoppers to the brand and category, whilst scaling VFC coverage across retail and foodservice globally,” added Sparrow.