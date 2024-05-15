At yesterday’s second annual No 10 Farm to Fork Summit, there were some striking similarities with the inaugural event.

Yet again, food sector attendees were suffering from myriad issues – from the weather to (still) rising costs and plummeting returns. Yet again, it coincided with an under-pressure prime minister seeking, as one attendee put it, “some quick wins”.

Rishi Sunak seems to have achieved just that with the launch of the government’s first Food Security Index, alongside a wide-ranging farm support package that will give much-needed cash to the horticulture sector.

In addition to a package of further support for farmers who have suffered from the past nine months of terrible weather, a new blueprint for growing the UK fruit & veg sector includes action to cut planning red tape for agricultural buildings such as greenhouses.

The government has also promised to press ahead with promised fair dealing regulations similar to those recently enacted for the dairy sector.

Meanwhile, £80m will be injected into a new Horticulture Resilience and Growth offer – double the amount offered via the legacy EU scheme. That was driven by findings from the new Food Security Index, which revealed the UK only produced the equivalent of 17% of the fruit and 55% of the vegetables that end up on British plates.

Included in that £80m sum is a £10m fund to help English orchard growers access equipment, technology and infrastructure. That will be complemented by the £50m automation fund announced by the government last week, alongside its commitment to a five-year seasonal worker scheme.

Combined with a slew of other announcements – including £3m for small and mobile abattoirs, £72m to tackle endemic animal disease and £22m in infrastructure grants for the laying hen sector – the clear message was one of support for the food sector.

“This package of support will help farmers produce more British food, deliver on our long-term plan to invest in our rural communities, and ensure the very best of our homegrown products end up on our plates,” said Sunak.

According to attendees at this year’s event, the financial support packages were well received – as were the breakout sessions between ministers and food sector execs on resilience, innovation, economic growth and the next generation of talent.

Companies such as grower Barfoots were “particularly pleased” to see horticulture “at the front and centre of the policy announcements”, according to its MD Julian Marks. “Especially the PM’s commitment to enhancing the UK horticultural industry over the coming years.”

British Apples & Pears was among the food sector bodies to be similarly heartened. Executive chair Ali Capper hailed the “fast-forwarding” £10m orchard investment as one that would “give our sector the critical confidence it urgently needs right now”.

But let’s remember none of these announcements represent new investment, rather a rejigging of the farming budget. And the food sector is still crying out for a unified food strategy. So there was also a healthy dose of scepticism following the event.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw expressed his support for a regular summit, which has confirmed the food sector’s place towards the top of the government’s agenda. However, he spoke for many when he called for more concrete, joined-up policies.

“Where is that package that will really underpin sector growth?” he asked. “We need a coherent overarching strategy, despite these being welcome single issue announcements.”

The Food Security Index’s broadly stable findings for last year would take a drastic turn for the worse in next year’s iteration, he warned, due to the issues faced by the sector since last autumn. Bradshaw also called for production targets to complement the index.

Given how close we could be to a general election, Bradshaw’s demands could be wishful thinking. But whoever ends up hosting next year’s summit would do well to keep listening.